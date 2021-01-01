United States Air Force
United States Air Force
Lauren
Knausenberger
Chief Information Officer

Lauren Knausenberger has been with the US Air Force in a number of guises, joining as Director of Cyberspace Innovation in 2017 before becoming Chief Transformation Officer two years later. Last August, she became Chief Information Officer. The new role is, in Knausenberger’s typically no-nonsense words, “really, really hard.” More stakeholders to manage, more complexity and problem solving across the board, for everyone, at scale.

“Sometimes we’re deploying too many to too many different environments. As the CIO, I look at that and make sure we have a really robust cloud environment and that we’re putting in place the right incentives to make sure people are using that enterprise environment so we don’t have development teams that have to maintain 20 different baselines.

“I have to make sure it’s global infrastructure in one place that everybody can access, so I’m looking at the whole tech stack at this point, rather than just the fun stuff at the top.”

Read the full story HERE 

Images

United States Air Force
United States Air Force
United States Air Force
Close
Quotables
Retweet
Quote
When it comes to future war fighting and especially future deterrence, it’s all about the digital realm
Author name
Lauren Knausenberger
Job Title, Company
United States Air Force
Retweet
Quotables
Retweet
Quote
We do incredible things with ease and make easy things hard
Author name
Lauren Knausenberger
Job Title, Company
United States Air Force
Retweet

More Interviews

Explore
Aamir
Hussain
SVP and Chief Product Officer
Verizon Business
Anthony
Whitmore
CTO
North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts
Featured
1
Don’t ask why. Ask why not?
Michael
Wells
Vice President Supply Chain
Dril-Quip, Inc.
United States Air Force
Colt
Whittall
Chief Experience Officer
United States Air Force