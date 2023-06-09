All major US news networks are now being run by women

A symbolic milestone was reached this week which may have passed you by.

For the first time in history, all major news broadcasters in the US are being run by women.

It comes after CNN appointed Amy Entelis (EVP Talent and Content Development), Virginia Moseley (EVP Editorial) and Eric Sherling (EVP US Programming) to lead the network while it hunts for a permanent replacement for outgoing CEO Chris Licht, who stepped down this week after just 13 months in the job.

In reality, it’s little surprise this groundbreaking moment for female leadership was overshadowed given the tumultuous period endured by CNN, which was thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons last week with the publication of a damaging article in The Atlantic.