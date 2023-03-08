Top 10 best new leadership books by women to read in 2023

Women are now publishing more books than men for the first time. That’s according to Joel Waldfogel, an economist and professor at the University of Minnesota who undertook a study on publishing.

And while this includes both fiction and non-fiction, not just business books, it’s a definite sign that female viewpoints and perspectives are being more widely shared.

As a tribute to female writers on International Women’s Day, not to mention female leadership and representation of women across all industries, we have sourced the best new leadership and business books penned by women (mainly for women).

From driving meaningful change, to turning your biggest fears into a leadership superpower, these 10 brand-new books from female leaders offer the latest on the evolving world of work in 2023.

1

Publisher: Hachette Go