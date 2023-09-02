Age of AI – why soft skills are more in demand than ever

In the midst of a technological tidal wave, upskilling soft skills offers employers a strategic lifeline by creating a workforce proficient in new tech alongside strong interpersonal skills.

“Organisations are no longer only looking to hire employees who can make data-driven decisions with the help of new technology, but they are looking for people who have the ability to think critically and effectively communicate with colleagues to grow within the organisation,” Rachel tells Business Chief.

In fact, 92% of companies say human capabilities or soft skills matter just as much as hard skills.

Yet, many employees are unaware of how significant soft skills are ​​within their own careers, says Rachel.

“While technical skills are essential to complete one’s job, soft skills are crucial to apply and execute those technical skills. Interpersonal skills, like communication, teamwork and adaptability demonstrate an employee’s ability to work collaboratively, for example working on a cross-department project and effectively presenting the value of their results.

“Soft skills are intangible and demonstrate an employee's ability to lead a team, interact internally and externally at an organisation, and make decisions that improve business performance.”

Leadership soft skills crucial in the age of AI

Rachel points to soft skills as helping individual employees adapt to challenges more easily and lead within their teams.

“They are extremely valuable as they enable employees to solve problems on their own and within a team setting. Without them, projects don’t get off the ground, workers can feel disengaged, and executives, managers and employees struggle to do their jobs.”

When it comes to leadership, Rachel points to a number of specific soft skills she says will be crucial in this age of AI.

Critical thinking : As AI systems automate tasks and analysis, leaders will need to interpret and contextualise results, assess implications and make business-driven decisions.





: As AI systems automate tasks and analysis, leaders will need to interpret and contextualise results, assess implications and make business-driven decisions. Effective Communication : Effective communication is essential to help leaders and teams align on business goals and navigate AI-related changes.





: Effective communication is essential to help leaders and teams align on business goals and navigate AI-related changes. Innovation : Leaders will need to find ways to foster a culture of innovation and leverage their own creativity to encourage new and novel ideas for complicated challenges.





: Leaders will need to find ways to foster a culture of innovation and leverage their own creativity to encourage new and novel ideas for complicated challenges. Adaptability : Employees today live in a fast-paced digital era that requires the ability to be agile and adaptable to new tech. Leaders should find areas where AI can make teams more efficient and capitalise on new opportunities through tech.





: Employees today live in a fast-paced digital era that requires the ability to be agile and adaptable to new tech. Leaders should find areas where AI can make teams more efficient and capitalise on new opportunities through tech. Leadership and teamwork: While AI and ChatGPT can provide information and even insights and recognition, leadership and teamwork are critical for organisations to grow and evolve. With disruptive technology such as AI, it’s critical to prioritise the human component of work and decision-making.

Soft skills can be learned

And the good news is, soft skills can be developed, says Rachel, though they do require an ongoing training process that is personalised to the individual – as well as patience and consistent effort from both employers and employees.

To improve employee soft skills, Rachel recommends employers incorporate a range of formats.

Learning and development : Upskilling and reskilling courses can help employees enhance specific soft skills and apply them to day-to-day practices.





: Upskilling and reskilling courses can help employees enhance specific soft skills and apply them to day-to-day practices. Mentorship and coaching programs: Pair employees with experienced leaders that provide guidance and support through personal examples and active feedback.





Pair employees with experienced leaders that provide guidance and support through personal examples and active feedback. On-the-job training: Managers can provide constructive feedback on an employee's skill growth and provide opportunities to grow specific skills, i.e., new projects that require extensive teamwork.

