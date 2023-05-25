“I have more than 300 videos on my channel, from educational videos offering advice to interviews with other entrepreneurs that tell the story behind their success. On the educational side, I’m honoured to have a position where I can share what I’ve learned as I grow National Business Capital. It’s not always straightforward or easy, so having that resource can be game-changing.”

“We’ve had some of our clients say they watched one of my videos and learned the solution they needed in their business. That always means a lot.”

National Business Capital: ‘A wild journey’

Prior to launching National Business Capital, Camberato worked in the mortgage industry and would assist countless self-employed clients.

It was in this line of work that he recognised the obstacles facing up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and he took it upon himself to do something about it.

“Clients would approach me constantly, asking if I knew where to get a business loan,” Camberato explains. “My answer was always, ‘why don’t you go to the bank?’, but, before long, I started to see the challenges businesses face when trying to access capital.

“Banks don’t work for every business and the non-bank world wasn’t well-known enough for most entrepreneurs to know it was an option.

“Entrepreneurs needed a place where they could find the right lender without spending too much time away from their businesses. That place didn’t exist and I wanted to create it. That’s how National Business Capital started.”

Fast-forward 14 years and National Business Capital is a leading fintech marketplace, giving entrepreneurs quick and easy access to competitive financing through an easy-to-use online platform and experienced team.

What’s more, the firm has repeatedly been named as the #1 workplace on Long Island, while winning numerous awards and earning praise for its commitment to company culture.

“It’s been a wild journey,” adds Camberato, “but we don’t plan on slowing down any time soon. We’re looking forward to building off the momentum we’ve generated throughout 2023.”

