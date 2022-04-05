Meet the CEO: Sandeep Mathrani becomes chairman at WeWork

Sandeep Mathrani likes a challenge. The retail real estate veteran bravely took the helm of WeWork two years ago, following the co-working company’s descent into bankruptcy and departure of controversial former CEO and founder Adam Neumann.

The global flexible workspace provider, co-founded by Neumann a decade prior, and backed heavily by Japanese tech investor SoftBank, lost US$1.9Bbn in 2018 (on revenue of US$1.6bn), and – as was discovered following a failed IPO rollout – had been losing money for the best part of three years. By the end of 2019, WeWork’s valuation of US$47bn had spiralled to bankruptcy, dropping to just US$2.9bn by early 2020, as rumours of self-dealing by Neumann swirled.

This marked the first major challenge for Sandeep upon joining WeWork as CEO in February 2020. The second, totally unforeseen, arrived within his first month in the job, as the pandemic hit and the world went into lockdown, leaving WeWork – whose entire business depends on people sharing co-working space – well, out of business.

Fast forward two years, and not only is Eton-educated Sandeep still at the helm of WeWork, having successfully helped to stabilise and strengthen the business, not to mention weather the pandemic storm, but he has just been handed an additional role – chairman of the company – following the departure of Marcelo Claure who left the firm in January as part of his exit from WeWork’s primary backer, Softbank.

Sandeep rebuilds WeWork’s foundation, adds chairman to his role

Being appointed chairman after two years is testament to the commitment, drive, and expertise that Sandeep has brought to the WeWork table, not to mention the performance of the company under his tenure.

According to Bruce Dunlevie , lead independent director of the board, and general partner of Benchmark Capital, WeWork’s first institutional investor, in just two years as chief executive, Sandeep “has not only rebuilt WeWork’s foundation, but has oriented the company’s path towards sustainable profitability through disciplined growth and innovation”.

He has led the organisation’s transformation efforts, and under his leadership, the company has made significant progress in streamlining operations and stabilising the space-as-a-service business, while finding new ways to monetise WeWork’s existing footprint and technology.

WeWork locations are currently found in 750 opening and ‘coming soon’ locations in 121 cities worldwide, with customers including Microsoft, Pfizer, Samsung, Zoom and Visa.

Adding chairman to his role, Sandeep is now also tasked with leveraging his now deep understanding of WeWork’s business to elevate opportunities that support the short- and long-term growth of the company.

