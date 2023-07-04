What’s motivating the world’s biggest companies to use OKRs?

Many of the most successful companies in the world use the objectives and key results (OKRs) framework to map out what they want to accomplish and subsequently assess whether their goals have been achieved.

The man generally credited with introducing OKRs into big business is Andrew Grove, who worked hard to convey his ideas at Intel back in the 1970s.

In his 1983 book, High Output Management, Grove writes that there are two main questions companies must ask in order to create shared standards of practice across all functions:

Where do I want to go?

How will I pace myself to see if I am getting there?

The answer to the former, Grove said, would provide the objective, while the response to the latter would provide milestones or key results.

