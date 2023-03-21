Technology sector rocked by latest wave of layoffs

Amazon has become the latest technology giant to announce another round of layoffs, cutting 9,000 jobs in locations across the globe.

Most of the affected employees work in the advertising, AWS, PXT Solutions and Twitch livestreaming departments.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, in an open letter to employees.

It comes a matter of days after Meta announced plans to reduce its workforce by around 10,000 and close 5,000 vacancies in what the business has dubbed the ‘Year of Efficiency’.

Already this year, Amazon has culled 18,000 jobs – about 6% of its corporate workforce.