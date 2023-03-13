Silicon Valley Bank collapse: How did we get here?

Businesses including a host of technology start-ups are breathing a sigh of relief after the US government reassured customers of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that their funds were safe.

Following the second-largest bank failure in the nation’s history, the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in to protect all depositors.

“No losses associated with the resolution of SVB will be borne by the taxpayer,” said their joint statement on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden went on to say that “those responsible for this mess” would be held “fully accountable”.

What caused Silicon Valley Bank collapse?

Shares in SVB plunged on Thursday (9 March) after the banking heavyweight announced it had sold almost 80% of its AFS portfolio for US$21 billion – taking a US$1.8bn hit.