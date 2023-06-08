Why is Salesforce shaking up its executive team?

Salesforce has announced a major shake-up of its top executive team following a turbulent few months.

The software giant confirmed Miguel Milano would be returning as Chief Revenue Officer, having most recently held the same position at Celonis. Until 2020, he was President of Salesforce for the EMEA region.

Also making a return is Ariel Kelman, who has previously served as CMO at AWS, Oracle and Fireblocks, and will take up the same position at Salesforce.

Further evidence of the boomerang effect can be seen with the appointment of Kendall Collins as Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff following stints at Okta and AppDymanics. He was with Salesforce from 2004 to 2016.

