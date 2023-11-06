Video
Digital Strategy
T-Mobile’s Erin Raney on innovation, transformation and 5G
By Maya Derrick
November 06, 2023
Leading T-Mobile’s Innovation Hub, Erin Raney sits down with Technology Magazine to discuss her career to date and how the company is driving 5G innovation
Magazine speaks with Erin Raney, Senior Director Network Technology Services and Innovation at T-Mobile, to gain insights into the importance of innovation at the company and how it is a major factor in the continued growth and development of T-Mobile’s Innovation Model.
From Raney, learn how T-Mobile has pioneered 5G and how the 5G Hub brings capabilities forward to accelerate innovation, in addition to enabling it.
