Who is newly-appointed Twitter executive Joe Benarroch?

Twitter has announced further changes to its leadership team with the appointment of Joe Benarroch, a former senior executive at NBCU.

Benarroch begins his new role immediately, taking responsibility for Business Operations.

It comes less than a month after NBCUniversal lost Linda Yaccarino to the social media giant, as she departed to replace Elon Musk as CEO.

Announcing Benarroch’s appointment, Yaccarino tweeted: “Welcome to the flock, ​​​​​​​@benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next. Let’s get to work.”