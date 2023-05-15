Four priorities for new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

Yaccarino is thought to be a good friend of Musk and interviewed him on stage at the MMA Global Possible conference in Miami just last month.

She subsequently posted on LinkedIn in enthusiastic fashion, writing: “We heard very clearly this week that Twitter is committed to freedom of speech (not freedom of reach), accountability and ultimate transparency. Those are things we can all get behind.

“Let’s all jump in and keep proposing solutions to help Twitter 2.0 take flight. That’s what true partnership looks like.

“Personally, I’m committed to keeping this conversation going and working with Elon, the entire Twitter team, teams across NBCUniversal, CMOs, publishers, tech partners and more.”

Whether her appointment had been agreed by this point is unclear, but what’s certain is that Yaccarino will need to ensure clear boundaries and responsibilities have been laid out.

Get ready for the launch of ‘X’

Musk has been fluctuating between use of “Twitter” and “X” in his recent public rhetoric, foreboding the launch of the much-discussed “everything app” that he wants Twitter to become.

Comparisons have been made to the Chinese super app WeChat, which boasts more than a billion monthly users and allows people to communicate, book appointments and pay for goods – all using a single platform.

The question, how easy will that be for Twitter to achieve and is there actually an appetite for it in the West? Thus far, there has been little demand for these everything apps and it remains to be seen whether Yaccarino can help get Musk’s flight of fancy off the ground.