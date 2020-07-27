Video
Two Men One Vision - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

By James Hood
July 27, 2020
Thanks to the forward thinking of two different mayors who served decades apart from each other, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport thrives as the world’s busiest and most efficient airport. This story describes how Mayor William B. Hartsfield and Mayor Maynard H. Jackson -two men with one vision- built a legacy that remains to this day. 

