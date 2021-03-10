Video
Digital Strategy
Microsoft for Defense and Intelligence
By Microsoft
March 10, 2021
#Microsoft empowers you to do more to leverage the potential of technology and digital transformation to advance missions across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace to help securely meet your needs across your organization. We are here to help empower militaries, improve operations, and protect national security.
