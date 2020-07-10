Video
Sustainability
Orsted 2020's Most Sustainable Company in the World.
By Leigh Manning
July 10, 2020

Ørsted has been ranked the most sustainable company in the world in Corporate Knights’ Global 100 index. Ørsted has transformed from being a fossil fuel-based energy company into being a world leader in green energy and sustainable practices: https://go.orsted.com/Most-sustainable
