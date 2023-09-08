Investments in AI top leadership tech priorities for 2024

Technology investment is a priority as change accelerates in almost every organisation.

That’s according to a survey of over 800 executives across the UK and US by Kin + Carta, which reveals a picture of an enterprise landscape that’s constantly shifting - creating huge opportunities and challenges.

A standout finding from the 2024 Leadership Priorities in Tech report is that the vast majority of senior leaders are currently facing a state of what Kin + Carta describes as ‘tech anxiety’.

The report showcases priorities and concerns from senior business leaders, comprised of a mix of C-suite, senior VPs, VPs, directors and other key decision-makers in US$1bn+ revenue organisations.

Senior leaders facing a rising sense of ‘tech anxiety’

‘Tech anxiety’ is defined as the feeling senior leaders have as a result of the rapid pace of advancements in technology that are causing concern when it comes to how their business operates. While the top source of that anxiety is cybersecurity (cited by 24% of respondents), close behind, and rounding out the top three, are concerns over AI and machine learning (19%), and anxieties about sustainability strategy and tracking (17%) respectively.

“Fears around complex black-box technology, information security, and GenAI hype are causing tech anxiety levels to rise,” comments Richard Neish, Chief Strategy Officer at Kin + Carta. To succeed, leaders must be flexible, leverage data, and build transformation around business needs.”

