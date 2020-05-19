Article
Corporate Finance

Canada's internal trade agreement to be revealed

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Today in Toronto, Canada’s internal trade agreement will be revealed. Local Canadian governments believe that the deal will create jobs and boost domestic trade. Domestic trade currently accounts for $385 billion in annual activity and makes up 20 percent of Canada’s GDP.

Last September, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said free internal trade could increase Canadian growth by up to 0.2 percent.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says the deal will also establish a process to assist provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.

Regarding alcohol, negotiaions did not make an agreement to streamline standards for booze across Canada. However, the governments have agreed to establish a working group on liberalising alcohol trade.

 

Source: The Whistler Question

