The Cheesecake Factory is finally arriving in Canada

May 19, 2020
The world of cheesecake is at last set for Canada as the Cheesecake Factory announced a store opening in Toronto.

Featuring more than 50 different varieties of the much loved dessert, the new restaurant is opening in Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall, the first of its kind in Canada.

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Overton commented: “For nearly 40 years, The Cheesecake Factory has been known for creating delicious, memorable experiences for tens of thousands of Canadians visiting the U.S. We are now delighted to be expanding into Canada and are looking forward to opening in Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the Fall.”

The store in Toronto will cover more than 10,000 square feet indoors, with two covered patio areas complimenting this space. The menu also stretched beyond cheesecake with a number of other dishes including pizzas, burgers, steaks, fish and seafood.

Founded in 1978, the Cheesecake Factory is now a $2 billion company owning and operating more than 200 stores in the USA and Puerto Rico. The company is also licensing restaurants in the Middle East, with outlets in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. It also has restaurants in China and Mexico.  

