Paladina Health acquires Activate Healthcare

Paladina Health, a direct primary care services healthcare company based in Denver, Colorado, has acquired Indianapolis, Indiana-based onsite/nearsite healthcare provider Activate Healthcare, creating one of the largest value-based primary care providers in the United States. The companies’ combined assets will provide services to over 170,000 patients across 18 states.

Recognized by KLAS research in its 2018 Worksite Health Service report as a top three performer, Activate Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing organization-based primary care providers in the US.

"We are excited to partner with Activate Healthcare and their outstanding team to pursue our collective vision of transforming healthcare in America," said Chris Miller, Paladina Health's Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership underscores the need for innovation and change to improve the health and well-being of Americans while realizing medical cost savings for employers and unions within the healthcare delivery system."

"Our team is committed to our patients and their families, enabling them to take charge of their health while our clients are given the tools to successfully manage costs," said Debra Geihsler, Principal and Co-founder of Activate Healthcare.

"We're thrilled about the combined proficiency of our companies as we move forward with our delivery of high quality primary care services nationwide," said Peter Dunn, Principal and Co-founder of Activate Healthcare.