Teledyne acquires scientific imaging division of Roper Technologies for $225mn

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
This week, Teledyne Technologies and Roper Technologies Inc announced the completion of a deal through which Teledyne will acquire the scientific imaging businesses controlled by Roper Technologies. The acquisition will see Teledyne pay Roper US$225mn for its subsidiary businesses Princeton Instruments, Photometrics and Lumenera, as well as other brands.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems based in Thousand Oaks, California. Roper Technologies is a  S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and the Russell 1000 diversified industrial company.

The Scientific Imaging businesses provide a range of imaging solutions, primarily for life sciences, academic research and customized OEM industrial imaging solutions. Princeton Instruments and Photometrics manufacture state-of-the-art cameras, spectrographs and optics for advanced research in physical sciences, life sciences research and spectroscopy imaging.

Applications and markets include materials analysis, quantum technology and cell biology imaging using fluorescence and chemiluminescence. Lumenera primarily provides rugged USB-based customized cameras for markets such as traffic management, as well as life sciences applications.

“These Scientific Imaging businesses have similar capabilities and are highly complementary to Teledyne’s products and markets,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne. “We were pleased to close this acquisition quickly, and we are excited to welcome these businesses and their employees to Teledyne.”

