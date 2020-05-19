Tim Hortons prepares for expansion into UK market

The UK’s coffee shop market is worth an estimated $10.5 billion (CAN) so it’s no surprise that Tim Hortons is looking to drink up some of those profits.

The much-loved Canadian brand is opening its first British store in Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow, next month and Gurprit Dhaliwal, COO at Tim Hortons UK and Ireland, says it won’t be long until the brand becomes a staple around the UK.

He said: “We’ve witnessed Tim Hortons’ phenomenal success in Canada, and wanted to replicate this in Great Britain.

“It’s hard to explain just how important Tim Hortons is to Canadians, it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life and a place of ‘home’, and we’re positive Great Britain will fall in love with the brand.”

Eight out of every 10 cups of coffee sold in Canada is by a Tim Hortons branch and here at Business Review Canada we’re all sure Brits will come to love Timbits and Timmie’s coffee as much as we do – but with the likes of Starbucks and Costa already very well established over there, it faces a challenge to muscle into the market.

Despite that, Daniel Schwartz, who’s chief executive of parent company Restaurant Brands International, remains confident: “Great Britain is an attractive quick-serve restaurant market with a strong and growing coffee culture, so it is a natural fit for the brand.”

Elías Díaz Sesé, company president, added: "Bringing Tim Hortons to Great Britain and Glasgow is something we’re really excited about.

“Great Britain is a nation of coffee lovers, so we’re confident Tim Hortons will continue to be a leader in the quick service restaurant sector across the pond.”