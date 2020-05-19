Article
Corporate Finance

Wal-Mart Cuts Employee Health Benefits

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Wal-Mart, the country’s largest private employer, has announced that it will no longer offer health insurance to part-time employees.

The changes in the retail giant’s coverage plan, effective this January, will affect its entire workforce of over 1.4 million full- and part-time workers.

Full-time Wal-Mart staff will see health insurance premiums rise by as much as 40 percent. Smokers will be required to pay up to $90 more each pay period. According to Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Rossiter, “tobacco users consume 25 percent more healthcare services than non-tobacco users.”

Rossiter said the company’s decision is a harsh necessity in the face of rising healthcare costs.

“Healthcare costs are continuing to go up faster than anyone would like,” Rossiter told the Associated Press. “It is a difficult decision to raise rates. But we are striking a balance between managing costs and providing quality care and coverage. The current healthcare system is unsustainable for everyone and like other businesses we’ve had to make choices we wish we didn’t have to make. Our country needs to find a way to reduce the cost of healthcare, particularly in this economy.”

Wal-Mart currently insures more than 1 million people, including employee’s family members.

In 1996, the company responded to union complaints by offering better benefits to all employees, regardless of the number of hours worked per week. Those who were already eligible for benefits prior to the current enrollment period may still participate in Wal-Mart’s insurance plan. 

healthcareWal-MartInsurance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI