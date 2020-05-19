Wells Fargo responds to Coronavirus with US$6.25mn donation

In support of domestic and global response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as aiding public health relief efforts Wells Fargo donates US$6.25mn.

What does the funding include?

A total of, US$1mn for the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emergency Relief Fund and US$250,000 for the International Medical Corps. In addition to this first wave of global donations, the companies will also donate up to US$5mn at local levels to address community-specific needs in the upcoming months.

How will the donations be used?

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The donations will be utilised to meet emerging needs, as well as providing additional support for state and local health departments, global response, logistics, communications, data management, personal protective equipment and critical response supplies.

The International Medical Corps

The organisation currently has 7,000 public health workers deployed to combat the Coronavirus across the globe. The donations will be harnessed to ramp up staff training with clinical guidance and planning protocols in relation to screening patients, enhanced infection prevention and control, and protections for health care providers.

In addition, Wells Fargo has established assistance for its employees through its WE Care Fund, providing grants to colleagues who are affected by catastrophic disasters or financial hardship as a result of events beyond their control, which includes those affected by the Coronavirus.

“We recognize and appreciate the role of front-line health care providers as they apply their expertise on this fast-moving issue and care for the well-being of our communities,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs at Wells Fargo and chairman of the board of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We also continue to monitor this situation closely for our employees, customers and the communities we serve and are prepared to adapt as needed.”

