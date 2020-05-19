Article
What do we know about Canada’s new International Trade Minister?

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Recently, François-Philippe Champagne became the International Trade Minister. What do we know about him? Here are a few facts:

  • Champagne grew up in Shawinigan, Que.
  • He is 46 years’ old
  • He studied law at the Université de Montréal and Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
  • Champagne was previously parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau
  • He helped Morneau to develop policy ideas like the finance minister’s infrastructure bank and investment hub
  • Before entering politics, Champagne had jobs in international business. He was senior counsel and vice-president at ABB Group, a Swiss engineering giant, and then had a series of titles, including strategic development director at AMEC, a big London-based project-management company
  • Champagne believes that Canada’s profile abroad is too often a fragmented one and that there is plenty of room for improvement
  • He has also stated that it’s crucial for governments to make sure most people can see the benefits of liberal economic policy flowing their way
     

