Article
Digital Strategy

LeBron James teams up with Nike

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nike has enlisted LeBron James to support and help develop a new sneaker which will support disabled athletes and help them put on their sportswear more efficiently. The sneakers, named the LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase has proved to be a personal and rewarding project for James, who is a father of three.

James said to ESPN: "Sports should never be taken away from a kid. "It creates fun. It creates laughter. It creates brotherhood or sisterhood. To be able to have shoes that are easy to get on and off gives kids another opportunity to live out their dreams."

"It’s about us empowering every kid and everybody to understand we are all athletes."

The new sneaker will be without laces and can be slipped on, and secured through the use of zips and Velcro. Nike designer Tobie Hatfield said, "One of the key learnings we've had in crafting accessible footwear is the importance of easy entry and exit of the shoe, not just simplifying its fastening system. Eliminating the intricate hand movement of lace tying is important, but if the athlete cannot get their foot into the shoe, lacing becomes a moot point."

Recently, James presented the new sneaker design to children from the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation, where they could choose between blue, white and black designs. The shoes are now also available on the market for both adults and children, to help support all children and encourage them to engage in active sports.

Image Credits

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the March issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

Nike & LeBron JamesNike sneakers for disabled athletesCleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI