Nike releases self-lacing HyperAdapt sneakers

Nike has released its first self-lacing sneaker, an attractive proposition for young families and sports enthusiasts worldwide. The release of the shoe to the market has seen a strong response from the market, with high interest not just in the US, but worldwide.

The sneaker aims to revolutionise the sports-shoe industry, providing world-class comfort and increased performance in supporting athletes through such tailoring.

Tiffany Beers, Senior Innovator for Nike said, “We call it 1.0 because it’s just the first step in better fit and comfort in an adaptive way that then improves athletes’ performance”

Undergoing extensive research and testing, in addition to appealing design, HyperAdapt sneakers will immediately tighten and mould around the user’s foot to ensure a perfect fit through the use of sensor technology. It can also be adjusted manually through two different buttons to the side of the shoe.

The sneakers need to be regularly charged every two weeks, with lighting at the back signalling when this needs to occur through different colors. Chargers for each shoe are included when the sneakers are purchased.

The sneakers will be available in several stores in New York, but due to increased demand, booking an appointment is essential to try the HyperAdapt. Nike aim to distribute further at the end of December to Chicago and Los Angeles.

