Why business leaders must prioritise employee flexibility

It's time to stop pretending that businesses must operate in a certain way to be successful.

Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organisations have embraced remote work and, recently, the UK's trial of the four-day work week went extraordinarily well, with 92% of participants opting to stick with the new arrangement afterwards.

This new, more relaxed attitude toward scheduling has been mutually beneficial for workers and their employers. Employees have more autonomy and, because this can often lead to increased engagement at work, businesses are often more productive as a result.

But of course, there's no one-size-fits-all solution for how to develop a more flexible company culture. Luckily, there are a few approaches that can work, depending on your industry, team size and priorities.

Why the four-day week works for some – but not others

While many businesses that participated in the four-day work week trial saw benefits like increased productivity and higher morale, it's important to note that most of the organisations had 25 employees or fewer. It makes sense; smaller organisations are often more nimble and adaptable.

By contrast, just 12% of the companies involved had more than 101 employees. Realistically, many large enterprises could experience extra challenges in implementing a shorter working week due to the complexity of their operations.