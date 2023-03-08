Are firms doing enough to achieve workplace neurodiversity?

Clearly, the better employers understand neurodiversity, the more inclusive they can be.

But is enough actually being done in practice to ensure this often-overlooked group is not being left behind?

Employers have better understanding of neurodiversity

Credited with coining the term neurodiversity is the sociologist, Judy Singer, who first used the term in a thesis 25 years ago.

Speaking to Autism Awareness Australia in 2020, she said: “I think the concept of neurodiversity has been world-changing, by giving us a new perspective on humanity, but it needs to mature to the point where we see that human nature is complex, and nature is beautiful but not benign.”

Of course, finding new perspectives is crucial in the world of business, too.

Achieving diversity across the board was discussed in depth at the recent Insurtech Insights conference in London, including during a panel discussion on the importance of digital culture for transformation success.

Arjun Mathai, Global VP for Digital at Guidewire and one of the panellists, stressed the need for businesses to adapt.

“There are quite a few critical changes happening, outside of technology disrupting ways of working,” he said.

