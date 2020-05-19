Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bird generates £275mn in latest round of funding

By pauline cameron
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Electric scooter rental company Bird has generated $275mn in funding in a round led by pension fund Caisse

In a bid to improve its stake in the electric scooter rental business, Bird has held a round of funding for the start-up company. It confirmed on 3 October 2019 that the company has made US$275mn during the round, with Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Sequoia Capital leading the funding.

Chief Executive Officer, Travis VanderZanden spoke at the San Fransico Tech-Security Conference and said the deal values the start up at US$2.5bn, before the investment. In a move to dilute criticism that the company was focusing on growth at the cost of other areas of development, VanderZanden explained the company was working to improve its finances.

Bird have designed its own electric scooter which has proved much more durable than offerings from retailers. VanderZanden explained that the life expectancy of the average electric scooter, on the rental market, is three months. Bird’s own brand of scooter is able to last up to five times that amount, at 15 months. 

SEE ALSO

The scooters themselves can be easily located and rented by users, through a smartphone app and trackers fitted to the scooters. This allows users to leave the scooter wherever they finish their journey and the next rider can pick it up from there, without the company losing track of its vehicles.

The nature of this use and discard business model has seen Bird come under fire from cities such as San Diego and San Francisco. As scooters are left on sidewalks, parks and public access routes they have caused obstructions attracting the attention of regulators and residents alike.

According to a report from Boston Consulting Group, Bird have become one of many companies to join a US$1.5bn investment run in total, across the budding industry. 

 

Sustaibility
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI