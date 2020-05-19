Business Review USA and Canada August 2016 is now live

The August edition of Business Review USA and Canada is now live and ready to read, full of exclusive features and profiles from companies across the two nations.

This month, we delve into the world of renewable energy, with an exclusive article exploring the Iberdrola Renewables Desert Wind Project. The project will see many more wind farms scattered across a nation which had previously been slow on the uptake of renewable energy – Iberdrola Renewables intends to accelerate the process.

Featured too is Chicago Rockford International Airport, which is undergoing an expansion after passenger needs began to exceed what the organisation could offer, and will allow it to grow exponentially.

Also included in this edition is a piece by Eleanor Forster, North American MD at Leesman, on boosting the effectiveness of the workplace; Gartner’s list of 10 vital technologies for information security; and career profiles of three of America’s most prolific CEOs – Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, and Brian Krzanich.

