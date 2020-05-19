China Entrepreneur Club to visit Canada

The China Entrepreneur Club has been called the world’s most exclusive, with 50 members comprising billionaires who oversee companies that together make up $600 billion (Canadian) annual turnover.

The group are planning their first trip to Canada in an eight-day tour in which they hope to make business deals. The visit comes as Canada seeks a new “golden” era where businesses hope to connect.

Canada is the eighth-largest destination for Chinese overseas spending, but Chinese businesses are keen to invest more

Who is in the entrepreneur club, and what do we know about them?

Jiang Xipei

CEO of Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd

China’s top manufacturer for 18 straight years

On the Hurun list of China’s richest, ranked No. 358 last year

Worth $1.4-billion



Ma Weihua

President and CEO of China Merchants Bank from 1999 to 2013

China Merchants Bank is today among the world’s top 100

Mr. Ma has been called one of China’s “most innovative bankers.”



Wang Chaoyong

Founding Chairman and CEO of ChinaEquity Group Inc

Its equity value exceeds $3-billion

Mr. Wang reached No. 793 on the Hurun China rich list, worth $750-million



Wang Ruoxiong

Chairman of Tentimes Group. Co. Ltd., a property development firm

No. 947 on last year’s Hurun China list

Outspoken Christian executive



Feng Jun

Chairman of Digital Technology Co Ltd.

Got his start selling computer keyboards

Corporate revenues of nearly $400-million a year

