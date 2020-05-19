Article
Leadership & Strategy
China Entrepreneur Club to visit Canada
By anna smith
May 19, 2020
The China Entrepreneur Club has been called the world’s most exclusive, with 50 members comprising billionaires who oversee companies that together make up $600 billion (Canadian) annual turnover.
The group are planning their first trip to Canada in an eight-day tour in which they hope to make business deals. The visit comes as Canada seeks a new “golden” era where businesses hope to connect.
Canada is the eighth-largest destination for Chinese overseas spending, but Chinese businesses are keen to invest more
Who is in the entrepreneur club, and what do we know about them?
Jiang Xipei
- CEO of Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd
- China’s top manufacturer for 18 straight years
- On the Hurun list of China’s richest, ranked No. 358 last year
- Worth $1.4-billion
Ma Weihua
- President and CEO of China Merchants Bank from 1999 to 2013
- China Merchants Bank is today among the world’s top 100
- Mr. Ma has been called one of China’s “most innovative bankers.”
Wang Chaoyong
- Founding Chairman and CEO of ChinaEquity Group Inc
- Its equity value exceeds $3-billion
- Mr. Wang reached No. 793 on the Hurun China rich list, worth $750-million
Wang Ruoxiong
- Chairman of Tentimes Group. Co. Ltd., a property development firm
- No. 947 on last year’s Hurun China list
- Outspoken Christian executive
Feng Jun
- Chairman of Digital Technology Co Ltd.
- Got his start selling computer keyboards
- Corporate revenues of nearly $400-million a year
