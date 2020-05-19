CN Railway Appoints Jim Vena as COO

Canadian National Railway Company (CN Railway) announced today the appointment of Jim Vena as Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Jim Vena to CN's Leadership Team as our new chief operating officer. Jim has a wealth of railway experience and strong leadership skills. I am confident that he will help us drive our agenda of Operational and Service Excellence forward,” said Claude Mongeau, President and CEO, CN Railway.

Vena will be based in Montreal at CN headquarters. CN Railway also announced that replacing Vena in his previous position as Senior Vice-President, Southern Region, will be Jeff Liepelt who currently is Senior Vice-President, Eastern Region.

“I am honoured to lead a very talented group of railroaders. CN is in many ways leading the railway industry with a strong customer focus. I look forward to helping the team continue to build momentum in delivering our bold agenda,” said Vena.

Vena is a CN Railway veteran. Joining the company in 1977 as a brakeman in Jasper, AB, Vena’s CN career progressed into more responsible roles throughout CN operations including marketing and Vena has led all three of CN’s operating regions.

Another leadership transition announced today by CN Railways is the retirement of Sameh Fahmy, Senior Vice-President, Engineering, Mechanical and Supply Management, effective March 31st 2013. Three functions that Fahmy currently oversees will report to Vena once Fahmy has retired.

“I want to thank Sameh for his loyal service, tireless energy and the significant value he contributed to CN over the 23 years he worked with us. I wish him the very best in the next phase of his life,” said Mongeau.