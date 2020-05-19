Planning future business travel should get a great deal easier for Canada’s small and medium-sized businesses thanks to the Canadian Professional Sales Association, which has opened up its Travel Save Pro program to all Canadian businesses.

This travel planning program was previously only available to sales professionals. Travel Save Pro has proven to be a very popular feature for members due the CPSA’s long-standing relationships with travel service providers and variety of service options. According to the CPSA, 80 percent of businesses who previously joined the non-profit cited the travel savings as a main reason for joining.

For anyone that has tried to negotiate the complicated headache of booking flights, car rentals, and hotels for a business trip will appreciate the organization, simplicity, and variety of options that Travel Save Pro provides. Also, during a time of tight budgets and an uncertain economy, the program offers the most cost-efficient value for travelers.

“The timing is right for the introduction of Travel Save Pro,” says Harvey Copeman, President and CEO of the CPSA. “The number of SMEs in Canada has grown 10 percent since 2002 and because they drive more than half of Canada’s gross domestic product, we believe it is important that they succeed. The CPSA is in a unique position because we are a not-for-profit organization and can pass the savings we negotiate on to the end user without mark up; saving them more money and making a contribution to their growth.”

Travel Save Pro benefits are available to anyone who registers at www.travelsavepro.com and pays a yearly fee of $129.00 CDN + tax. The fee gives small and medium businesses access to discount prices on a range of travel services and often pays for itself in just one business trip.

For more information or interview opportunities, please contact Reja Mulloor by phone at 416-408-3024 or email [email protected].

Who Is CPSA

Canadian Professional Sales Association, located in Toronto, is one of Canada’s oldest not-for-profit associations. It was formed in 1874 and its mandate is to be a leader in developing and serving professionals by providing benefits and programs to help them be successful at selling. Nearly 30,000 members across the country are able to take advantage of resources such as travel & business discounts, white papers, certification programs and seminar events aimed at improving sales skills. The association is an excellent resource for information on business travel trends and SME business issues. More information about the CPSA can be found on the web at www.cpsa.com.