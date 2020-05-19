Deliveroo and UberEats have a new competitor: Delivery Hero

Since 2011, Delivery Hero has been a business adopting a solid strategy and desire to provide quality services within online food ordering and delivery. With £328 million raised, the company is now seeking to square up to its main competitors Deliveroo and UberEats to become one of the key players in the market.

Cemented in over 40 markets, the company has become the largest food network worldwide, with over 150,000 restaurant partners and over 5,000 employees. Headquartered in Berlin, the company has expanded rapidly, with the latest $3.1 billion investment from media group Naspers, enabling the business to further expand and diversify its services.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome such a renowned and strong investor with a proven track record in building successful platforms around the world. Naspers' capital and knowhow will support our growth momentum as we continue to focus on creating an amazing takeaway experience."

Bon van Dijk, CEO of Naspers commented, "Naspers' deep expertise in building leading marketplace businesses in high-growth markets, which includes the leading food delivery business in Latin America, combined with the strength of Delivery Hero’s platform, positions us well to build a leading, global food ordering and delivery platform."

The company has also partnered with restaurant chain AmRest Holding to expand its services in Europe and position within the food ordering and delivery market. With over 50 percent stake in the company, AmRest will implement and expand its services by placing the brands it represents into Delivery Hero’s platform through a new partnership which will benefit both parties. “This is an ideal opportunity for us to gain an even stronger foothold in this key region as we continue to execute our strategy of achieving market leadership in the markets we operate in,” commented Östberg.

Similarly to Dominos and Amazon, Delivery Hero is also placing significant investment and emphasis on new and innovative technologies within the online food and delivery sector. A recent partnership with Starship Technologies has seen the company implement a new pilot program incorporating robotics which would support the delivery of goods within Europe under brand foodora, with the aim to expand into the US.

