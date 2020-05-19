DocuSign will be opening its first regional HQ in Toronto

As part of its ongoing 'Invest for Canada' initiative, DocuSign, Inc.has announced its commitment to the country by opening its first regional headquarters in Toronto to support local customers and drive business growth.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements, offering eSignature on practically any device, anywhere, at any time.

The HQ, located in the heart of the financial district, will house DocuSign's expanding sales, marketing and services teams who will focus on the installed base of over 1500 companies. More than 450,000 customers and millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

The move represents an opportunity for the company to continue accelerating its regional growth across a broad range of vertical markets (such as healthcare and life sciences, financial services and education) and in particular the public sector—both federal and provincial.

"Since DocuSign went public almost a year ago, we've talked about the remarkable market opportunity that e-signature presents—something that's worth over $25bn globally. We believe that opportunity is reflected in the Canadian market too, and we're looking to expand our local teams in Toronto and around the country as a result," Dan Kagan, GM for Canada at DocuSign said in a recent press release.

The DocuSign opportunity is not just centered on e-signature, but is also helping organizations to modernize their broader systems of agreement—that is, the way they prepare, sign, act-on and manage the agreements that are fundamental to their business.

"We are seeing organizations of all sizes embracing e-signature to simplify and accelerate the process of doing business. Once they realize the impact, they are starting to see how DocuSign can help to automate and impact other departments, functions and tasks within their organization—and how we can help modernize their systems of agreement for even greater value," Kagan added.

In the Canadian region, DocuSign is already helping marquee customers, such as Manulife Financial Corporation, the National Bank of Canada and Telus streamline operations by connecting its #1 e-signature technology to the other aspects of their agreement processes. And, according to Kagan, DocuSign is just scratching the surface of potential.

"We are working with DocuSign on the deployment of electronic signature capabilities. As customer in Canada, we are thrilled about DocuSign's continued commitment to the region with the opening of its new Toronto HQ," commented Jeff Maltez, Manulife Financial Corporation. "We look forward to continuing to work with DocuSign and its local data center to accelerate our digital transformation efforts."

Additionally, DocuSign has recently launched local data centers to deliver faster and more efficient high availability services to Canadian business. It also comes alongside the appointment of Toronto-based entrepreneur, Robert Herjavec—the CEO and founder of Herjavec Group, and a leading Shark Tank TV personality—to DocuSign's advisory board.

"Effective business leaders are always looking for ways to improve internal processes without sacrificing the bottom line. Saving time in business is invaluable. DocuSign allows businesses to utilize the speed of technology and execute agreements faster," stated Herjavec. "I am so excited to be joining the advisory board of such a great company, especially as they expand and invest in Canada."

Herjavec's ability to interpret industry trends and understand enterprise business cybersecurity demands has helped him achieve the profile of a global cybersecurity expert. In addition to serving on DocuSign's advisory board, Robert has served as a Cybersecurity Advisor for the Government of Canada, participated in the White House Summit on Cybersecurity and is a member of the US Chamber of Commerce Task Force for Cybersecurity.