Dunkin’ Donuts signs agreement with franchise group SWLA Delights

With over 20,000 points of distribution in over 60 countries worldwide, leading franchiser Dunkin’ Donuts is set to expand further with four new quick service restaurants (QSRs) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where one will include world renowned ice cream chain Baskin Robbins. To this effect, the company are on the lookout for new talent to join the franchise group, with the first restaurant set to open in 2018.

Gul Awan, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins' franchisee said, "We are thrilled to be joining the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins team to help expand the brands' presence in Louisiana with our new restaurants in Lake Charles," said Gul Awan, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins' franchisee. "We have passion and loyalty for both brands and look forward to opening our restaurants in the years ahead."

Established since 1950, Dunkin Donuts’ agreement with SWLA Dlights will help further grow the franchise and help deliver products which are fresh and competitive amongst growing markets and multi-brand restaurants. With Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’ Donuts under one roof allows increased competition, but also business growth and appeal for consumers, with plenty of other products on offer, with coffees and baked goods available.

At the end of the fourth quarter 2016, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,200 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and more than 7,800 Baskin-Robbins restaurants.

The company has also recently placed a $3 million commitment to national charities Starlight Children’s Foundation and Feeding America, which will focus on supporting programs which align with the charities mission to provide simple steps to ensure joy and address the challenges children face. The company will also support the construction of new sites in select children’s hospitals, giving back to the community where possible and making a real difference throughout their business ventures.