EllisDon one of best Canadian employers for the over 40s

Construction company EllisDon has been recognized as one of the top employers for Canadians over the age of 40 for 2016 for the sixth consecutive year.

The competition is managed by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers program and the results have been published annually since 2001. This year's 15 winners were selected based on their performance in eight categories, include developing programs that assist older workers; recruiting new workers aged 40 years or older; offering a pension plan with reasonable employer contributions; and extending health coverage and benefits to retired workers.

EllisDon stands out for providing older employees with retirement planning assistance; phased-in work options as retirement nears; and contributions to a defined contribution pension.

The full list of winners for 2016:

3M Canada Company (London ON)

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC (Lacombe AB)

Air Canada (Saint-Laurent QC)

BC Public Service (Victoria BC)

BDC / Business Development Bank of Canada (Montréal QC)

CIBC (Toronto ON)

EllisDon Corporation (Mississauga ON)

Hospital for Sick Children, The (Toronto ON)

Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Markham ON)

National Energy Board (Calgary AB)

Ontario Public Service / OPS (Toronto ON)

TD Bank Group (Toronto ON)

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC (Cambridge ON)

Union Gas Limited (Chatham ON)

University of Toronto (Toronto ON)

