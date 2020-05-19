Glassdoor releases first ever Best Places to Work in Canada list

For the past eight years, career-building site Glassdoor has released an annual list of the top 50 best places to work in the United States based on employee reviews. But the United States is not the world—understanding that, this year Glassdoor expanded its Employees’ Choice Awards to include honors for the 10 best places to work in France and in Germany, as well as the top 25 places to work in the UK and in Canada.

“The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are the only workplace awards that recognize employers where people love to work solely based on the authentic voice of those who really know a company best – the employees. For anyone hoping to find a job and company they love, these companies stand tallest for providing outstanding work environments and company cultures,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, in a press release from the company. “I am proud to expand these awards across North America and parts of Europe this year and to celebrate the 2016 Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards winners in earning this tremendous achievement.”

The top spot in Canada went to Vancouver-based restaurant chain Earls Kitchen + Bar. “Stan Fuller, owner of the 30 plus year old, 66 location Earls restaurant chain (BC, Alberta, Sask, Manitoba, Ontario, Bellevue, Denver, Miami, Boston, DC, Chicago) is thrilled with the award,” states the company in a press release responding to the honour. “Earls employs close to 7000 peCanadaople, close to 6000 of those are millennials. The fact that those staff members were engaged enough (good and bad) to want to reach out and share their reviews says a lot for an industry that typically sees a 30 per cent turnover rate in front line staff.”

Earls is followed by human resources and payroll management company Ceridian, tech giant Apple, cloud computing company Salesforce, and communications multinational Ericsson-Worldwide. For the full run-down and reviews of the Top 25 companies to work for i, check out Glassdoor’s list here.