Global Payments expands Greater Giving fundraising software into Canada

Industry-leading payment technology solutions company Global Solutions has announced the expansion of its Greater Giving fundraising software solutions to Canada. Greater Giving is a suite of integrated software solutions is designed to simplify fundraising events and streamline business processes, including online payments, event management and mobile bidding. Going forward, Canadian organizations will be able to benefit from Greater Giving’s range of software solutions.

Currently Greater Giving provides fundraising and charity software solutions to over 10,000 nonprofit organizations and schools in the United States. Since 2002, the software suite has helped to raise over US$6bn.

“Global Payments is committed to delivering technology enabled solutions that drive unique value for our customers,” said Rene Belanger, President of Global Payments Canada. “With the Greater Giving suite of integrated software solutions, we are able to empower nonprofit and charitable organizations across Canada to simplify processes and raise more funds.”

“Greater Giving is widely established in North America because of its proven success helping nonprofits and schools,” said Terry Roberts, President of Education Solutions, Greater Giving & MicroPayments at Global Payments. “Expanding into Canada will provide our solutions to a broader audience of fundraisers. We remain committed to providing software and educational resources to those dedicated to the important mission of helping others in the communities where we live and work."