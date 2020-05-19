Article
Leadership & Strategy

Kerzner International Holdings Ltd expands its operations to Hawaii

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
Kerzner International is seeking to expand the company’s operations through the construction of a new resort within Oahu, Hawaii. With construction work underway, in collaboration with China Oceanwide and subsidiary Oceanwide Resort Paradise HI LLC, it will be the first Atlantis Resort in the area, and will be built to attract a large number of markets.

Spanning 26 acres, the new resort, named Atlantis Ko Olina, will house approximately 800 guestrooms and over 500 residences. It will join a number of existing Atlantis Resorts, with the Atlantis Resort in Dubai being the most renowned under the company’s umbrella.

The new resort will create nearly 2,000 new jobs within the area and provide a new source of economic revenue, with millions of dollars created through various revenues through this new tourist stream.

Steven Wang, Senior Vice President, Oceanwide Resort Paradise HI LLC, commented: “We believe strongly that Atlantis will bolster the already strong tourism market, increasing visitor spending and adding much-needed hotel rooms to the island.”

Jean-Gabriel Pérès, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International, said: “Atlantis resorts are iconic entertainment destinations that significantly contribute to the surrounding community, and Hawaii will be no exception.

Ko Olina is an incredible project with exceptional partners in global leaders China Oceanwide and The Resort Group. An unsurpassed location will provide endless wonders, with its magnificent sense of discovery, whilst also pioneering previously unseen experiences.”

The new resort will appeal to all ages and incorporate an aquarium, waterpark and lagoons, in addition to private gardens, retail facilities, restaurants and health and fitness areas.

