Article
Leadership & Strategy

KFC joins meat-alternative race, goes Beyond Fried Chicken

By david hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has announced that it is today launching plant-based chicken from Beyond Meat in a test run at a single Atlanta restaurant.

The company boasted that it was the first fast food restaurant to sell plant-based chicken. KFC said it would evaluate the launch to test the possibility of a national rollout.

The chicken will be available in the usual array of options for regular chicken, such as nuggets and wings. Indeed, KFC will be using its existing fryolators to cook the plant-based chicken alongside the regulator, potentially excluding stricter vegetarians or vegans.

"KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with. To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey. My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment," said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

SEE ALSO:

The news demonstrates the intensity of the race to implement meat alternatives, coming on the heels of Tim Horton’s nationwide launch of Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches across Canada in June, and Beyond Meat burgers in July. In May, Barclays estimated the market for alternative meats could reach $140bn in the next ten years, a figure which would represent 10% of the global meat industry.

In May, Beyond Meat went public with an IPO that saw it valued at $3.8bn. The major competitor to Beyond Meat, Impossible Burgers, has also been making moves in the space, recently partnering with Impossible Foods to launch the Impossible Whopper burger across America.

Outside of the two heavyweights, there are a number of promising meat-alternative startups. As Harry Menear detailed earlier this month, companies such as Future Meat Technologies and Memphis Meats are hoping to steal a march on the bigger companies.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI