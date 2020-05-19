Article
Leonard DiCaprio invests in sustainable sourcing

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
Investing in the food industry is big business in the US, especially as the country eats more red meat than any other on the planet, coming only second to Luxembourg according to NPR. However, with an ever-increasing awareness and impact on resources, DiCaprio has been a staunch activist not only on environmental causes amongst sustainable sourcing within a variety of areas, even dedicating much of his Oscar speech to the subject back in 2016.

Regarding his new investment, DiCaprio has stated that not only has population growth going to put further strain on natural resources, “Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people. Climate change, acidification and over fishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability.”

So, who are LoveTheWild?

DiCaprio’s recent investment in LoveTheWild should not come as a surprise to many. On their website, the US based frozen seafood company has stated that its objective is to “make a real impact on environmental and population health, empowering and inspiring people to love and eat more fish, with culinary driven, sustainable fish meals.” Established in 2014, the company highlights the use of sustainably farmed seafood and continual debate surrounding wild versus farmed seafood – but more importantly, it has a focus for American’s to reduce their red meat consumption in favour of sustainable, healthier alternatives.

LoveTheWild partners with the National Fish Institute, Global Aquaculture Alliance, Seawatch, amongst others to deliver quality seafood kits, which are ethically and sustainably sourced, at which DiCaprio has further stated: “LoveTheWild’s approach to sustainable, responsible aquaculture is promoting the development of a secure and environmentally-conscious solution to feeding our planet’s growing population.” 

The company highlights the increased advantages of Aquaculture and lists the farms in which the fish originate from. DiCaprio will also join the company’s Advisory Board, in addition to becoming a part of LoveTheWild’s Series A funding round, of which Jacqueline Claudia, LoveTheWild CEO and Co-Founder has stated through a press release, “We are excited that Mr. DiCaprio, someone so dedicated to environmental activism, has partnered with LoveTheWild to help make it easy for consumers make an impact on the environment through something as simple as choosing the right thing for dinner.”

“We have no doubt that the involvement of all of our investors will further bring to life our mission of making high-quality seafood exciting, easy, and accessible, while also helping to bring awareness to the potential for responsible aquaculture to play an important role in our food future.”

