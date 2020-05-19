Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mercer Advisors acquires Bell Wealth Management, bringing AUM to $200mn

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

National registered investment advisor Mercer Inc, which is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, announced this week its acquisition of Austin, Texas-based peer Bell Wealth Management. With 20 years experience managing assets for an affluent and high net worth client base, Bell Wealth Management serves 125 households, with a combined asset portfolio valuated at US$200mn.

This represents the continuation of a period of dramatic growth for Mercer. So far in 2018, the firm also acquired Summit Strategies Group, Pavilion Financial Corporation and Daishowa-Marubeni International, among others.

Mercer’s latest acquisition brings its total assets under management to an estimated $15bn. Both Bell Wealth Management and Mercer have a history of providing wealth management services to medical professionals, according to Mercer CEO Dave Welling.

SEE ALSO: 

 

“Mercer Advisors currently serves over 1,500 physicians and dentists nationwide, helping these clients in multiple areas including tax planning, estate planning, asset protection, and corporate trustee advisory services”, he said. “We look forward to working with Colin and his team to expand our footprint in Texas and to deepen our local talent pool."

Colin Bell, president of Bell Wealth Management said in a press release: "When we first began thinking about the possibility of merging with a larger firm, there were several names I thought might be a good fit. However, after a significant amount of research and discussion, it became clear that Mercer was the right partner for us… Mercer shares our values, our investment philosophy, and our passion for serving people. Therefore, we are very excited to continue our professional journey with Mercer Advisors."

MercerBell Wealth Management RIAAUM
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI