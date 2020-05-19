Article
Leadership & Strategy

Metso acquires Canada’s McCloskey International for CA$420mn

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Finnish industrial machinery company Metso has announced its acquisition of McCloskey International, a Canadian mobile crushing and screening equipment manufacturer.

Metso hailed the deal as expanding its involvement in the aggregates industry, which it expects to grow by 4-6% annually between 2019 and 2023 thanks to spending on road construction.

Markku Simula, President of the Aggregates Equipment business area in Metso, said: “Customers in aggregates and construction have varying business needs. This acquisition supports our expansion plans to approach customers through multiple complementary channels and offerings to meet their diverse needs. Going forward, Metso plans to continue developing the McCloskey brands and distribution channels independent of the Metso channel.  Synergies are apart from sourcing mainly revenue related, resulting from the wider offering available to both channels as well as additional crusher equipment, service and consumable sales.”

SEE ALSO:

“We are proud of the growth achieved in a competitive market. I know that joining Metso is the right move for all our customers, employees, dealers and business partners. The combination of our unique focus on products and people and Metso’s global resources will help create even better solutions for our customers,” says Paschal McCloskey, Founder, President and CEO of McCloskey.

Metso said it is to pay CA$420mn (US$316.6mn) for the company, with a further payment of up to CA$35mn dependant on profitability within the next two years. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to the usual conditions.

“This acquisition is in line with Metso’s profitable growth strategy. It strengthens our aggregates business in key growth areas. The different cycles of aggregates balance our previously more mining focused Minerals portfolio well,” said Pekka Vauramo, President and CEO of Metso.

AcquisitionsMetsoMcCloskeyIndustrial Machinery
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI