Quaker Donates Two Million Bowls of Oatmeal to Help Hungry Canadians

PepsiCo’s Quaker brand announced that it will donate two million bowls of oatmeal in 2011 to feed Canadians in need. Food Banks Canada will receive the donation from Quaker.



The donation comes as a direct result from Quaker’s Unlock Amazing program, whose ambassador is Olympic Champion Alexandre Bilodeau, promoted by Quaker’s social media outlets. The program asked Canadians to “like” Quaker on Facebook and help Unlock Amazing by creating virtual breakfast bowls. If 25,000 virtual bowls were created, Quaker promised to double their 2011 Food Banks Canada donation, which was currently at one million bowls of oatmeal, to two million bowls.



“The Quaker brand is happy to support Food Banks Canada and the services it provides through our unique Unlock Amazing program. We are extremely proud to make this announcement on behalf of the Quaker brand and commit to making a donation of two million bowls of oatmeal to Food Banks Canada locations across the country this year,” said Kathryn Matheson, Vice President, Marketing Quaker Foods and PepsiCo Foods Innovation at PepsiCo Foods Canada.



