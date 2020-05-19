Rogers: keeping Canadians connected during coronavirus

Rogers Communication is demonstrating its dedication to its customers and communities by helping them stay connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Making use of its advanced networks and company assets, Rogers will temporarily be waiving the fees on long-distance phone calls to help ease the financial burden on SMEs in particular, who often require such costly services to run.

Similarly, to customers who are abroad on postpaid phone plans, the company will waive roaming charges across its packages (Roam Like Home and Fido Roam) in over 180 global locations, including Mexico and the US.

Rogers has also stepped in to prevent any customers undergoing financial straits from being cut-off for the next three months. Individuals experiencing problems will also be given flexible payment options to make their finances more manageable.

Providing security in uncertain times

The company’s position reflects the economic and social tension of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the situation, Joe Natale, President and CEO of Rogers, believed that all companies should be seeking innovative solutions for these unprecedented challenges.

“We know that there is a lot of uncertainty in our daily lives right now. This is a challenge that affects every Canadian and every business across our country, and we all have a vital role to play in supporting each other through it,” he said.

“The connectivity we provide Canadians is critical now more than ever, and these steps will help to make life a little easier for our customers.”

In addition to the aforementioned support, Rogers will remove data-caps temporarily for customers subscribed to limited home internet plans and, in a collaboration with Microsoft, will offer the complete Microsoft Teams and Office 365 suite free of charge for a period of six months.

What are other telcos doing?

Telus: Has stated that it will waive charges for using more than a limited contract’s specified amount until the end of April. Roaming charges will be will similarly be disregarded for a similar amount of time. The company has also introduced flexible payment options.

Shaw: Although the company does not apply internet usage restrictions in the first instance, it will be granting customers new TV channels free-of-charge to keep them entertained throughout the pandemic.

Bell: The company will also be waiving any overusage fees that customers accumulate.

Business lends a hand to society

Telecoms companies aren’t the only company taking the struggles of Canadian customers into consideration. Electrical utility company BC Hydro has also drafted measures to ensure consumers can stay powered during the disruption.

Customers struggling to pay can either defer bill payments or schedule a new incremental payment scheme will be allowed to do so with impunity. Grants of up to CA$600 are also available to those undergoing circumstances such as bereavement or job loss.

