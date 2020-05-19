Shutterstock Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The July edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

Shutterstock, Inc. the leading global provider of digital imagery is celebrating its 10th anniversary today as the World's Creative Marketplace. Shutterstock was founded on July 10, 2003 by Jon Oringer, and has more than 28 million licensable photos, illustrations and videos from over 100 countries.

"It's been an exciting 10 years," said Shutterstock's Founder and CEO, Jon Oringer, "and we're just getting started. We have 40,000 amazing contributors providing content, powering this dynamic global marketplace."

One of Shutterstock's most successful artists is Anja Kaiser, a vector illustrator living in Munich, Germany. "It's been a fantastic experience contributing to Shutterstock over the years," said Kaiser. "I began my career as a vector illustrator with Shutterstock, and the community and feedback has been so rewarding."

Shutterstock adds thousands of rights-cleared images each week and is celebrating its anniversary by launching a creative grant program called Shutterstock Stories: Profiles in Creativity. Over the next several months the initiative will highlight the stories of Shutterstock artists and award $75,000 through 7 creative grants.

Shutterstock Stories: Profiles in Creativity from Shutterstock on Vimeo.

"We have thousands of unique artists from all different backgrounds, and we want the world to see who they are," said Global Communications Director, Meagan Kirkpatrick. "Shutterstock Stories is a way to honor those who've made the last decade possible, celebrate their work, and inspire the next generation of creatives."

Shutterstock's Stories program will start accepting submissions on July 18 and close on August 14, 2013. During the grant selection process, a panel of jurors will review video and text entries from Shutterstock contributors and select 5 regional grant recipients ($5,000 each), and one global winner ($25,000). The public will also have the opportunity to select a People's Choice Winner to receive $25,000.