Article
Leadership & Strategy

Speak With A Geek challenges sexism in technology

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

San Francisco-based recruitment agency, Speak With A Geek, is using its substantial voice within the industry to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in technology.

The agency wants to provide a deeper analysis into the subject of female representation – or lack thereof – in technology.

Only around 18 percent of computer science degree holders are women, and a recent study of Github users showed that code change suggestions made by women are more likely to be accepted, but only if their gender is hidden – otherwise, the acceptance rate decreases, proving the bias.

Annie Ryan, Director of Diversity & Inclusion at SWAG, said that micro-aggressions towards women are pervasive the technology sector. Other factors, such as inflexible schedules and a shortage of female mentors, exacerbate these difficulties.

Ryan said: “Beginning almost at birth, girls receive subtle messaging that science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are not for them. Everything from gendered toys, stereotypical advertisements, and even the subtle suggestions by parents and teachers can steer girls in directions outside of STEM subjects.

“For those women who do manage to overcome these obstacles to find employment in the industry, the challenges don’t end there. Women entering the technology space are 45 percent more likely than their male peers to leave the field within a year.

Grant Conyers, Executive Vice President at SWAG, added: “By bringing attention to these phases of bias, we hope to inspire solutions in the industry. Everyone should be presented with equal opportunities.”

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the August issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Speak With A GeekWomen in technologysexismAnnie Ryan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI