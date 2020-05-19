Square reader available at London Drugs across Canada

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Square, the company making commerce easy for everyone, announced yesterday that the Square Reader is now available for sale at every London Drugs location throughout Canada. London Drugs is the first Canadian-based retailer to sell Square in their stores.

Starting with a free credit card reader for the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, Square Reader allows anyone to accept credit cards anywhere, anytime, for a low transaction rate of 2.75 percent per swipe, with no hidden fees. Square Register serves as a full point of sale system for businesses to accept payments, manage items, and share menu and location information. Founded in 2009, and headquartered in San Francisco, Square is currently available in the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

Neighbourhood retail locations are an easy and accessible resource for small business owners to discover tools and technologies to run and grow their business.

Jennifer Trecartin of Vancouver uses Square to run her growing nutrition consulting business. “Square supports my business needs no matter where I am helping my clients- my office, a grocery store, or even in a kitchen!”

Square Reader works with Square Register is the free app that enables anyone to safely and securely accept credit card payments with one low transaction rate of 2.75% per swipe, with no hidden fees. Funds from swiped payments are available the next business day, eliminating the wait for cash flow.

The Square Reader is now available at over 800 retail outlets throughout the country with a $10 rebate for first time customers.

Square also recently announced the opening of a permanent office in Kitchener-Waterloo in 2014.