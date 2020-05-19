Article
Leadership & Strategy

Square reader available at London Drugs across Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

 

Square, the company making commerce easy for everyone, announced yesterday that the Square Reader is now available for sale at every London Drugs location throughout Canada. London Drugs is the first Canadian-based retailer to sell Square in their stores.

 

Starting with a free credit card reader for the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, Square Reader allows anyone to accept credit cards anywhere, anytime, for a low transaction rate of 2.75 percent per swipe, with no hidden fees. Square Register serves as a full point of sale system for businesses to accept payments, manage items, and share menu and location information. Founded in 2009, and headquartered in San Francisco, Square is currently available in the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

 

Read related content:

Neighbourhood retail locations are an easy and accessible resource for small business owners to discover tools and technologies to run and grow their business.

 

Jennifer Trecartin of Vancouver uses Square to run her growing nutrition consulting business. “Square supports my business needs no matter where I am helping my clients- my office, a grocery store, or even in a kitchen!”

 

Square Reader works with Square Register is the free app that enables anyone to safely and securely accept credit card payments with one low transaction rate of 2.75% per swipe, with no hidden fees. Funds from swiped payments are available the next business day, eliminating the wait for cash flow.

 

The Square Reader is now available at over 800 retail outlets throughout the country with a $10 rebate for first time customers.

 

Square also recently announced the opening of a permanent office in Kitchener-Waterloo in 2014.

 

London DrugsSquare CanadaSquare reader
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI